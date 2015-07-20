Figure Skating-World championships ice dance short dance results

March 31 (Gracenote) - Results from the World championships Ice Dance Short Dance on Friday 1. Tessa Virtue/Scott Moir (Canada) 82.43 Q 2. Gabriella Papadakis/Guillaume Cizeron (France) 76.89 Q 3. Madison Hubbell/Zachary Donohue (U.S.) 76.53 Q 4. Madison Chock/Evan Bates (U.S.) 76.25 Q 5. Maia Shibutani/Alex Shibutani (U.S.) 74.88 Q 6. Kaitlyn Weaver/Andrew Poje (Canada) 74.84 Q 7