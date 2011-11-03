Nov 3 Jo-Wilfried Tsonga's bid for a place at the World Tour Finals suffered a surprise setback when the Frenchman was beaten 7-6(5) 6-2 by world number 116 Sam Querrey in the second round of the Valencia Open on Thursday.

Second seed Tsonga, ranked eighth in the world, lost the first set tiebreak to the American and never recovered despite enjoying the support of the home crowd.

Tsonga, like compatriot Gilles Simon who lost in the first round on Monday, must now turn his attention to the Paris Masters as he battles for one of the three remaining berths in London on Nov.20.

Novak Djokovic, Rafa Nadal, Andy Murray, Roger Federer and top seed and defending champion in Valencia David Ferrer have already qualified for the eight-man season finale.

Czech Tomas Berdych, Tsonga and American Mardy Fish occupy the next three spots. (Reporting by Mark Elkington in Madrid, editing by Mark Meadows)