Oct 26 Andy Murray saved five match points against Tommy Robredo for a second final in a row when he fought back to win 3-6 7-6 (7) 7-6 (8) at the Valencia Open on Sunday and secure valuable points for his World Tour finals bid.

The gruelling battle at the cathedral-like Agora arena, in which both players battled exhaustion, was a repeat of last month's Shenzhen Open final, when Murray fought off five match points against the Spaniard on the way to a 5-7 7-6 (9) 6-1 success.

A wildcard at the Valencia indoor hardcourt event, which he won in 2009, third seed Murray produced an erratic display against unseeded Robredo but had just enough in the tank to claim a 31st career singles title.

After thumping a backhand winner to seal victory, the Scot, who squandered a match point earlier in the third set, collapsed to the floor and barely had enough strength to get to the net to greet his vanquished opponent.

The victory lifted Murray to fifth in the race to secure a spot at the season-ending Tour finals in London.

Along with Kei Nishikori, David Ferrer, Tomas Berdych, Milos Raonic and Grigor Dimitrov, he will be looking to secure one of the four remaining berths at this week's Paris Masters. (Writing by Iain Rogers, editing by Mark Meadows)