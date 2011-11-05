* Argentine falls in semi-finals to unseeded Spaniard

* Del Potro defeat means Berdych qualifies for London

* Defending champion Ferrer beaten by wildcard Monaco (adds Ferrer defeat, Del Potro quotes)

VALENCIA, Spain, Nov 5 Juan Martin Del Potro's chances of securing a berth at this month's World Tour finals dwindled when the Argentine was upset 6-4 7-6 by unseeded Spaniard Marcel Granollers in the semi-finals of the Valencia Open on Saturday.

Del Potro's defeat means Czech Tomas Berdych, who lost to Japan's Kei Nishikori in the first round in Basel this week, becomes the sixth player to qualify for the eight-man, season-ending event in London, the ATP said on their website (www.atpworldtour.com).

"It feels great to qualify for the second consecutive year," said Berdych, who made his debut at the finals last year. "It was one of my goals at the beginning of 2011 and my results have been very consistent this season."

Del Potro, the sixth seed in Valencia, would have overtaken Nicolas Almagro in ninth in the Tour finals race had he beaten Granollers, but now has only next week's Paris Masters left to clinch a place at the O2 Arena.

The 2009 U.S. Open champion, runner-up to Jo-Wilfried Tsonga last week in Vienna, had looked to be getting back to something near his best after more than eight months out last year with a wrist injury.

However, Granollers continued his impressive form at the Spanish indoor hardcourt event, where he lost in last year's final to compatriot David Ferrer.

BITTER TASTE

Del Potro, due to represent Argentina in next month's Davis Cup final against Spain, said he would have to win in Paris to have a chance of qualifying for the finals.

"Right now I am just thinking about Paris and the Davis Cup," the 23-year-old told a news conference.

"You learn from every defeat and there is not much time until the last tournament of the year so it's important to shake off any bitter taste."

The 2011 title match in Valencia will not be a repeat of last year's final after top seed Ferrer was beaten 7-5 1-6 6-3 by Argentine wildcard Juan Monaco in Saturday's second semi.

Ferrer, the world number five, has already qualified for the Nov. 20-27 Tour finals along with Novak Djokovic, Rafa Nadal, Andy Murray and Roger Federer.

Frenchman Tsonga and American Mardy Fish are currently in seventh and eighth in the finals race.

(Writing by Iain Rogers in Madrid, editing by Stephen Wood)