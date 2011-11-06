(Corrects after ATP said Berdych had not qualified for Tour
finals)
* Argentine falls in semi-finals to unseeded Spaniard
* Defending champion Ferrer beaten by wildcard Monaco
VALENCIA, Spain, Nov 5 Juan Martin Del Potro's
chances of securing a berth at this month's World Tour finals
dwindled when the Argentine was upset 6-4 7-6 by unseeded
Spaniard Marcel Granollers in the semi-finals of the Valencia
Open on Saturday.
Del Potro, the sixth seed in Valencia, would have overtaken
Nicolas Almagro in ninth in the Tour finals race had he beaten
Granollers, but now has only next week's Paris Masters left to
clinch a place as one of the top eight at London's O2 Arena.
The 2009 U.S. Open champion, runner-up to Jo-Wilfried Tsonga
last week in Vienna, had looked to be getting back to something
near his best after more than eight months out last year with a
wrist injury.
However, Granollers continued his impressive form at the
Spanish indoor hardcourt event, where he lost in last year's
final to compatriot David Ferrer.
BITTER TASTE
Del Potro, due to represent Argentina in next month's Davis
Cup final against Spain, said he would have to win in Paris to
have a chance of qualifying for the finals.
"Right now I am just thinking about Paris and the Davis
Cup," the 23-year-old told a news conference.
"You learn from every defeat and there is not much time
until the last tournament of the year so it's important to shake
off any bitter taste."
The 2011 title match in Valencia will not be a repeat of
last year's final after top seed Ferrer was beaten 7-5 1-6 6-3
by Argentine wildcard Juan Monaco in Saturday's second semi.
Ferrer, the world number five, has already qualified for the
Nov. 20-27 Tour finals along with Novak Djokovic, Rafa Nadal,
Andy Murray and Roger Federer.
Czech Tomas Berdych, Frenchman Tsonga and American Mardy
Fish are currently in sixth, seventh and eighth in the finals
race.
