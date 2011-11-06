(Corrects after ATP said Berdych had not qualified for Tour finals)

* Argentine falls in semi-finals to unseeded Spaniard

* Defending champion Ferrer beaten by wildcard Monaco

VALENCIA, Spain, Nov 5 Juan Martin Del Potro's chances of securing a berth at this month's World Tour finals dwindled when the Argentine was upset 6-4 7-6 by unseeded Spaniard Marcel Granollers in the semi-finals of the Valencia Open on Saturday.

Del Potro, the sixth seed in Valencia, would have overtaken Nicolas Almagro in ninth in the Tour finals race had he beaten Granollers, but now has only next week's Paris Masters left to clinch a place as one of the top eight at London's O2 Arena.

The 2009 U.S. Open champion, runner-up to Jo-Wilfried Tsonga last week in Vienna, had looked to be getting back to something near his best after more than eight months out last year with a wrist injury.

However, Granollers continued his impressive form at the Spanish indoor hardcourt event, where he lost in last year's final to compatriot David Ferrer.

BITTER TASTE

Del Potro, due to represent Argentina in next month's Davis Cup final against Spain, said he would have to win in Paris to have a chance of qualifying for the finals.

"Right now I am just thinking about Paris and the Davis Cup," the 23-year-old told a news conference.

"You learn from every defeat and there is not much time until the last tournament of the year so it's important to shake off any bitter taste."

The 2011 title match in Valencia will not be a repeat of last year's final after top seed Ferrer was beaten 7-5 1-6 6-3 by Argentine wildcard Juan Monaco in Saturday's second semi.

Ferrer, the world number five, has already qualified for the Nov. 20-27 Tour finals along with Novak Djokovic, Rafa Nadal, Andy Murray and Roger Federer.

Czech Tomas Berdych, Frenchman Tsonga and American Mardy Fish are currently in sixth, seventh and eighth in the finals race. (Writing by Iain Rogers in Madrid, editing by Stephen Wood)