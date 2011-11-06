VALENCIA, Spain Nov 6 Spaniard Marcel
Granollers clinched his second title of the year and only the
third of his career when he edged Juan Monaco of Argentina 6-2
4-6 7-6 to win the Valencia Open on Sunday.
The pair were both unseeded for the indoor hard court event
on Spain's Mediterranean coast but dispatched some big names on
the way to a closely-fought final at the cathedral-like Agora
centre court.
Granollers, the world number 34 who lost in last year's
title match to compatriot David Ferrer, took out Gael Monfils
and Juan Martin Del Potro, the third and sixth seeds.
The 27-year-old Monaco, ranked 41, upset top seed Ferrer and
fourth seed Nicolas Almagro.
Granollers, 25, needed four match points to seal victory
after earlier squandering three when Monaco served at 4-5 in the
deciding set.
It was his first title on hard court following successes in
Houston in 2008 and this year in Gstaad, both on clay.
