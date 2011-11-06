VALENCIA, Spain Nov 6 Spaniard Marcel Granollers clinched his second title of the year and only the third of his career when he edged Juan Monaco of Argentina 6-2 4-6 7-6 to win the Valencia Open on Sunday.

The pair were both unseeded for the indoor hard court event on Spain's Mediterranean coast but dispatched some big names on the way to a closely-fought final at the cathedral-like Agora centre court.

Granollers, the world number 34 who lost in last year's title match to compatriot David Ferrer, took out Gael Monfils and Juan Martin Del Potro, the third and sixth seeds.

The 27-year-old Monaco, ranked 41, upset top seed Ferrer and fourth seed Nicolas Almagro.

Granollers, 25, needed four match points to seal victory after earlier squandering three when Monaco served at 4-5 in the deciding set.

It was his first title on hard court following successes in Houston in 2008 and this year in Gstaad, both on clay. (Writing by Iain Rogers in Madrid, editing by Dave Thompson)