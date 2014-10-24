MADRID Oct 24 Andy Murray collected more points to aid his World Tour finals qualification bid when he fought back from a set down to beat Kevin Anderson 6-7(3) 6-4 6-4 in the quarter-finals of the Valencia Open on Friday.

A wild card at the Spanish indoor hard court event, which he won in 2009, Murray is eighth in the race to secure a berth at the season-ending tournament in London.

The Scot will play top-seeded Spaniard David Ferrer, who is also eyeing a place at the Tour finals, or Brazilian qualifier Thomaz Bellucci on Saturday for a place in Sunday's showpiece.

Murray is attempting to qualify for the Tour finals for a seventh consecutive year and won the Vienna title last week when he came from a set down to beat Ferrer in the final. (Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Toby Davis)