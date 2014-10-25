VALENCIA, Spain Oct 25 Andy Murray took another step towards securing a World Tour finals berth when he fought off a typically dogged David Ferrer to win 6-4 7-5 and move into the final of the Valencia Open on Saturday.

A wild card at the Spanish indoor hardcourt event, which he won in 2009, 10th-ranked Murray is eighth in the race to secure a berth at the season-ending tournament in London.

The Scot will play the winner of Saturday's second semi-final between unseeded pair Tommy Robredo of Spain and Frenchman Jeremy Chardy in Sunday's showpiece.

Top-seeded Spaniard Ferrer, who was chasing a fourth Valencia trophy after triumphs in 2008, 2010 and 2012, remains well placed to make the Tour finals and will look to secure his spot by collecting points at next week's Paris Masters.

Murray has been on a late-season charge and won the Vienna title last week when he came from a set down to beat world number five Ferrer in the final. (Writing by Iain Rogers, editing by Rex Gowar)