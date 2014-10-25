UPDATE 1-Tennis-Sock knocks out Nishikori to meet Federer in semis
* Federer advances in walkover against ill Kyrgios (Adds quotes, details)
VALENCIA, Spain Oct 25 Andy Murray took another step towards securing a World Tour finals berth when he fought off a typically dogged David Ferrer to win 6-4 7-5 and move into the final of the Valencia Open on Saturday.
A wild card at the Spanish indoor hardcourt event, which he won in 2009, 10th-ranked Murray is eighth in the race to secure a berth at the season-ending tournament in London.
The Scot will play the winner of Saturday's second semi-final between unseeded pair Tommy Robredo of Spain and Frenchman Jeremy Chardy in Sunday's showpiece.
Top-seeded Spaniard Ferrer, who was chasing a fourth Valencia trophy after triumphs in 2008, 2010 and 2012, remains well placed to make the Tour finals and will look to secure his spot by collecting points at next week's Paris Masters.
Murray has been on a late-season charge and won the Vienna title last week when he came from a set down to beat world number five Ferrer in the final. (Writing by Iain Rogers, editing by Rex Gowar)
March 17 Jack Sock powered past fourth-seeded Kei Nishikori 6-3 2-6 6-2 on Friday to book a date with Roger Federer in the semi-finals of the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, California.
March 17 Suspected food poisoning forced Nick Kyrgios to pull out of his much anticipated quarter-finals showdown with Roger Federer at the BNP Paribas Open on Friday.