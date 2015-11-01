MADRID Nov 1 Joao Sousa ended a run of three consecutive defeats in finals this year when the unseeded Portuguese fought back to beat Roberto Bautista Agut 3-6 6-3 6-4 and claim the Valencia Open title on Sunday.

Sousa, who has lost finals in Switzerland, Croatia and Russia in 2015, secured his second career title when he converted four of his five break points to upset seventh-seeded Bautista Agut in front of his home crowd.

The Spaniard, appearing in a second final in as many weeks having lost to Croat Marin Cilic at the Kremlin Cup in Moscow last weekend, needed treatment after Sousa levelled the match at one-set all on the indoor hard court.

World number 24 Bautista Agut needed more than two hours and had to save six match points to get past American Steve Johnson 4-6 6-3 7-6(8) on Saturday.

Sousa, ranked 46, dropped only one set on the way to the final, his seventh on the ATP Tour, and the Valencia title follows his only other success, in Kuala Lumpur in 2013.

"Congratulations to Roberto for his match, because I also know how tough it is to play at home," Sousa said at the trophy presentation. "He is my friend and I am very sorry."

Bautista Agut thanked the crowd for their support and congratulated Sousa for his "great year". (Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Ken Ferris)