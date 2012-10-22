Tennis-Austrian Thiem takes Rio Open in straight sets
RIO DE JANEIRO, Feb 26 Austrian Dominic Thiem secured his eighth ATP title with a 7-5 6-4 win over Pablo Carreno Busta in the final of the Rio Open on Sunday.
Oct 22 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Valencia Open Men's Singles Round 1 matches on Monday Albert Ramos (Spain) beat Rajeev Ram (U.S.) 6-3 6-3 5-John Isner (U.S.) beat Fabio Fognini (Italy) 6-3 6-7(4) 7-5 Ivan Dodig (Croatia) beat Philipp Kohlschreiber (Germany) 6-2 7-6(6) Fernando Verdasco (Spain) beat Tommy Robredo (Spain) 6-3 6-4 Lleyton Hewitt (Australia) beat 4-Juan Monaco (Argentina) 6-3 6-4 David Goffin (Belgium) beat Pablo Andujar (Spain) 6-2 6-2
Feb 26 (Gracenote) - Result from the Rio de Janeiro Open Men's Singles Final on Sunday 2-Dominic Thiem (Austria) beat 4-Pablo Carreno (Spain) 7-5 6-4
Feb 26 Canadian world number four Milos Raonic pulled out of Sunday’s Delray Beach Open final in Florida, handing American Jack Sock the title by walkover.