Tennis-Raonic overcomes Del Potro in Florida, meets Sock in final
Feb 25 World number four Milos Raonic of Canada overcame a battling Juan Martin del Potro 6-3 7-6(6) on Saturday to set up a Delray Beach Open final against American Jack Sock.
Oct 26 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Valencia Open Men's Singles Quarterfinal matches on Friday Ivan Dodig (Croatia) beat 7-Marin Cilic (Croatia) 6-2 7-6(6) 1-David Ferrer (Spain) beat 6-Nicolas Almagro (Spain) 6-3 7-5 Alexandr Dolgopolov (Ukraine) beat Marcel Granollers (Spain) 6-0 6-2 Jurgen Melzer (Austria) beat David Goffin (Belgium) 7-6(7) 6-4
Feb 26 (Gracenote) - Results from the Delray Beach International Men's Singles Semifinal matches on Saturday 1-Milos Raonic (Canada) beat 7-Juan Martin Del Potro (Argentina) 6-3 7-6(6) 3-Jack Sock (U.S.) beat Donald Young (U.S.) 6-4 7-6(2)
RIO DE JANEIRO, Feb 25 Spaniard Pablo Carreno Busta came from a set down to beat Norwegian teenager Casper Ruud 2-6 7-5 6-0 and reach the final of the Rio Open on Saturday.