Tennis-Svitolina gatecrashes top 10 after Dubai title
DUBAI, Feb 25 Seventh seed Elina Svitolina overpowered former world number one Caroline Wozniacki 6-4 6-2 to claim the Dubai Open on Saturday, the sixth, and biggest, title of her career.
Oct 21 Juan Martin del Potro stayed in the hunt to claim one of the three remaining places for the season-ending ATP World Tour Finals after winning the Vienna Open title with a 7-5 6-3 win over Slovenian qualifier Grega Zemlja on Sunday.
The Argentine top seed's hopes of making the eight-man season finale in London appeared to be in jeopardy when a wrist injury left him sidelined for a month but he made sure he remained in the running by winning his comeback tournament.
Del Potro won his third title of the year following his triumphs in Marseille and Estoril.
"It's important to have a good end of the year. I'm looking forward to keep improving, keep playing well at the same level as I had here," the former U.S. Open champion told reporters.
"I also look forward to London. I'm looking better to qualify there."
Del Potro currently stands seventh in the race for the Tour Finals starting on Nov. 5. Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic, Andy Murray, Rafa Nadal and David Ferrer have already booked their places. (Editing by Pritha Sarkar)
Feb 25 Jo-Wilfried Tsonga stayed on course for a second successive title as he knocked out Australia's defending champion Nick Kyrgios 7-6(5) 2-6 6-4 to reach the Marseille Open final on Saturday.
Feb 25 (Gracenote) - Result from the Dubai Championships Women's Singles Final on Saturday 7-Elina Svitolina (Ukraine) beat 10-Caroline Wozniacki (Denmark) 6-4 6-2