Oct 22 Spain's David Ferrer, his eyes fixed on qualifying yet again for the ATP World Tour Finals, romped past fellow Spaniard Guillermo Garcia-Lopez 6-1 6-1 to reach the quarter-finals of the Vienna Open on Thursday.

Ferrer, who began the week in eighth place on the ATP's Race standings, needs to retain that position to book his place at the season-ender in London.

While 33-year-old Ferrer enjoys a healthy points lead over ninth-placed Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, Ferrer needs a strong end to the season if he wants to secure a seventh appearance in the ATP's blue riband tournament.

He needed only 63 minutes to claim victory on Thursday and stay on course for a fifth Tour title of the year.

Ferrer, favourite along with Japan's Kei Nishikori to bag one of the two remaining spots for London, will face Italian Fabio Fognini on Friday after he beat Czech veteran Radek Stepanek.

American Steve Johnson also reached the last eight with a 6-4 6-7(7) 6-4 defeat of Poland's Jerzy Janowicz. (Writing by Martyn Herman; editing by Toby Davis)