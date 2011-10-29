VIENNA Oct 29 Top seeds Jo-Wilfried Tsonga and Juan Martin del Potro set up a mouth-watering final at the Vienna Open after winning their semi-finals on Saturday to keep up their chances of qualifying for the season-ending World Tour finals next month.

"I have not done well at the Masters events and the Grand Slams so this win is important for me," said Del Potro, after battling to a 6-4 3-6 6-4 win over South African Kevin Anderson to aim for his third title of the year after Delray and Estoril.

The 23-year-old Argentine, a former U.S. Open champion, is gradually fighting back to his top form after missing much of 2010 with a wrist injury.

"I don't know if I am playing at my best but I am working hard I want to end the season well and start 2012 on a good note."

Del Potro was made to work hard against rising Anderson, firing 18 aces against the South African's 17.

Tsonga, the top seed and world number nine, looked to be cruising to victory over German qualifier Daniel Brands after two early breaks saw him clinch the first set 6-2.

Brands, ranked 182nd in the world, improved his serve and rushed to the net at every opportunity in the second set to hold serve, save two Tsonga break points at 4-4 and then lead 6-5.

But the Frenchman kept his cool and was lucky to get a point off the German's serve and grab the tiebreak at the first opportunity. (Writing by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Dave Thompson)