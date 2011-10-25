VIENNA Oct 25 Former world number one Thomas Muster drew his comeback to a close on Tuesday, the 44-year-old losing to Austrian teenager Dominic Thiem 6-2 6-3 in front of an adoring home crowd at the Vienna Open in a match dubbed the 'generation duel'.

The left-handed Muster, whose glittering career peaked with his 1995 French Open victory and contained 44 singles titles, returned to tennis in June 2010 by playing smaller Challenger Tour events.

Austrian Muster, who was clad in red, said the first-round match with Thiem was his farewell as his family was in no mood "to constantly pack suitcases."

Ranked 1,078th and featuring in his 896th match on the ATP circuit, the veteran was powerless to stop the 18-year-old Thiem, ranked more than 800 places lower.

Playing the biggest game of his short career in front of a 9,000 crowd, Thiem quickly had Muster racing across the court and needed only 30 minutes to wrap up the first set.

Muster, runner-up at this event in 1988, five years before Thiem was born, briefly put up a fight early in the second set.

He went 3-1 up and showed glimpses of his glory days and his heavy top-spin forehand.

The gifted youngster, however, reeled him back in and won a long rally to level at 3-3.

Muster then sunk a backhand into the net on the first match point but the result seemed to matter less as he clapped and waved, soaking up the crowd's standing ovation on an emotional evening. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Tony Jimenez)