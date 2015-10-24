Tennis-Federer beats Nadal in straight sets in Miami Open final
April 2 Roger Federer continued his recent mastery of Rafa Nadal when he beat his great rival 6-3 6-4 in the final of the Miami Open on Sunday.
Oct 24 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Vienna Open Men's Singles Semifinal matches on Saturday 1-David Ferrer (Spain) beat 6-Gael Monfils (France) 7-6(5) 7-5 Steve Johnson (U.S.) beat Ernests Gulbis (Latvia) 6-3 7-6(4)
April 2 Roger Federer continued his recent mastery of Rafa Nadal when he beat his great rival 6-3 6-4 in the final of the Miami Open on Sunday.
* Will rise to seventh in world rankings (Adds quotes, details)