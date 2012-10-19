Tennis-Djokovic back on court at Acapulco
Feb 24 World number two Novak Djokovic will make his return from a shoulder injury at next week's ATP tournament in Acapulco, the Serb said on Friday.
Oct 19 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Vienna Open Men's Singles Quarterfinal matches on Friday Grega Zemlja (Slovenia) beat 3-Tommy Haas (Germany) 6-4 4-6 6-2 1-Juan Martin Del Potro (Argentina) beat Marinko Matosevic (Australia) 6-2 6-2 2-Janko Tipsarevic (Serbia) beat Aljaz Bedene (Slovenia) 6-2 4-2 (Al. Bedene retired) Gilles Muller (Luxembourg) beat Paolo Lorenzi (Italy) 6-3 6-4
Feb 23 (Gracenote) - Results from the Rio de Janeiro Open Men's Singles Round 2 matches on Thursday Alexandr Dolgopolov (Ukraine) beat Horacio Zeballos (Argentina) 7-6(4) 4-6 6-4 4-Pablo Carreno (Spain) beat Victor Estrella (Dominican Republic) 6-2 4-6 6-2
Feb 23 (Gracenote) - Results from the Delray Beach International Men's Singles Round 2 matches on Thursday Donald Young (U.S.) beat Taylor Fritz (U.S.) 4-6 6-3 6-4 4-Sam Querrey (U.S.) beat Jared Donaldson (U.S.) 6-2 6-3 Steve Darcis (Belgium) beat Nikoloz Basilashvili (Georgia) 6-3 7-5