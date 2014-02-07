Tennis-Indian Wells men's singles quarterfinal results
March 16 (Gracenote) - Results from the Indian Wells Men's Singles Quarterfinal matches on Thursday 21-Pablo Carreno (Spain) beat 27-Pablo Cuevas (Uruguay) 6-1 3-6 7-6(4)
Feb 7 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Vina del Mar International Men's Singles Round 2 matches on Thursday 1-Fabio Fognini (Italy) beat Aljaz Bedene (Slovenia) 6-4 7-6(0) 5-Jeremy Chardy (France) beat Pablo Carreno (Spain) 6-3 7-6(5) Daniel Gimeno-Traver (Spain) beat Horacio Zeballos (Argentina) 6-2 6-4 Taro Daniel (Japan) beat 8-Federico Delbonis (Argentina) 1-6 7-6(5) 7-6(7) 3-Nicolas Almagro (Spain) beat Martin Alund (Argentina) 4-6 6-3 6-4
March 16 (Gracenote) - Results from the Indian Wells Men's Singles Quarterfinal matches on Thursday 21-Pablo Carreno (Spain) beat 27-Pablo Cuevas (Uruguay) 6-1 3-6 7-6(4)
March 16 (Gracenote) - Results from the Indian Wells Women's Singles Quarterfinal matches on Thursday 28-Kristina Mladenovic (France) beat 13-Caroline Wozniacki (Denmark) 3-6 7-6(4) 6-2
March 15 World number three Karolina Pliskova overcame a stern test to reach the semi-finals of the BNP Paribas Open on Wednesday after edging French Open champion Garbine Muguruza 7-6(2)7-6(5) at Indian Wells. Pliskova let a 5-2 lead slip away in the second set before recovering to earn the victory after a two-hour battle.