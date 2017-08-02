UPDATE 10-Tennis-Washington Open men's singles results

Aug 2 (Gracenote) - Results from the Washington Open Men's Singles matches on Tuesday Round 2 2-Kei Nishikori (Japan) beat Donald Young (U.S.) 6-3 4-6 7-6(5) 13-Juan Martin del Potro (Argentina) beat Lukas Lacko (Slovakia) 7-5 6-2 Guido Pella (Argentina) beat 12-Mischa Zverev (Germany) 6-7(5) 7-6(2) 6-3 1-Dominic Thiem (Austria) beat Henri Laaksonen (Switzerland) 6-3 6-3 8-Jack Sock (U.S.) beat Marius Copil (Romania) 7-6(2) 7-6(6) Round 1 Tennys Sandgren (U.S.) beat Go Soeda (Japan) 7-6(2) 6-3 Malek Jaziri (Tunisia) beat Alessandro Bega (Italy) 7-5 7-5 Kyle Edmund (Britain) beat Chung Hyeon (South Korea) 6-3 6-1 Dmitry Tursunov (Russia) beat Mitchell Krueger (U.S.) 6-4 6-7(4) 6-4 Jordan Thompson (Australia) beat Ruben Bemelmans (Belgium) 6-3 6-2 Marcos Baghdatis (Cyprus) beat Edan Leshem (Israel) 7-6(1) 6-0