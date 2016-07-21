Tennis-Nadal left out of Spain Davis Cup squad
MADRID, Jan 30 Rafael Nadal has been left out of Spain's Davis Cup squad for their World Group first-round match against Croatia this weekend due to fatigue.
July 21 (Gracenote) - Results from the Washington Open Men's Singles Round 2 matches on Wednesday 3-Bernard Tomic (Australia) beat Donald Young (U.S.) 7-6(4) 6-3 1-John Isner (U.S.) beat James Duckworth (Australia) 6-3 6-4 14-Gilles Muller (Luxembourg) beat Yoshihito Nishioka (Japan) 6-4 6-1 5-Steve Johnson (U.S.) beat Adrian Mannarino (France) 6-3 6-4 15-Marcos Baghdatis (Cyprus) beat John Millman (Australia) 6-2 6-4 6-Jack Sock (U.S.) beat Lukas Lacko (Slovakia) 7-6(1) 6-4 16-Borna Coric (Croatia) beat Yuichi Sugita (Japan) 6-4 6-4 Malek Jaziri (Tunisia) beat 9-Kevin Anderson (South Africa) 5-7 6-4 7-6(3) 13-Ivo Karlovic (Croatia) beat Brian Baker (U.S.) 6-3 7-6(4) 2-Gael Monfils (France) beat Lu Yen-Hsun (Taiwan) 6-3 6-2 Ryan Harrison (U.S.) beat 10-Viktor Troicki (Serbia) 7-6(4) 6-4 7-Alexander Zverev (Germany) beat Taylor Fritz (U.S.) 6-4 6-2
MELBOURNE, Jan 30 In his darkest moments last year when he doubted if he would ever get back to full fitness following his knee injury, Roger Federer clung on to one thought -- he still had the game to maybe sneak another grand slam title.
Jan 30 (Gracenote) - Standings from the ATP Tour singles Points 1 (1) Andy Murray(Britain) 11540 2 (2) Novak Djokovic(Serbia) 9825 3 (4) Stanislas Wawrinka(Switzerland) 5695 4 (3) Milos Raonic(Canada) 4930 5 (5) Kei Nishikori(Japan) 4830 6 (9) Rafa Nadal(Spain) 4385 7 (7) Marin Cilic(Croatia) 35