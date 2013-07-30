Tennis-Israeli Peer forced to call time on career
Feb 28 Former world number 11 Shahar Peer, the most successful Israeli woman to play on the WTA Tour, announced her retirement because of injury on Tuesday.
July 30 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Washington Open Men's Singles matches on Tuesday Round 2 14-Bernard Tomic (Australia) beat David Goffin (Belgium) 6-1 6-3 Somdev Devvarman (India) beat 9-Alexandr Dolgopolov (Ukraine) 6-3 7-6(4) Round 1 Ryan Harrison (U.S.) beat Lleyton Hewitt (Australia) 6-3 7-5 Alex Kuznetsov (U.S.) beat Alex Bogomolov Jr (Russia) 3-6 6-4 6-3 Jack Sock (U.S.) beat Igor Sijsling (Netherlands) 6-4 6-2
March 1 (Gracenote) - Results from the Brazil Open Men's Singles Round 1 matches on Tuesday 6-Diego Schwartzman (Argentina) beat Thomaz Bellucci (Brazil) 6-2 6-0 Casper Ruud (Norway) beat Akira Santillan (Japan) 6-4 6-4 Joao Souza (Brazil) beat Horacio Zeballos (Argentina) 6-2 7-6(3) 5-Fabio Fognini (Italy) beat Marco Cecchinato (Italy) 6-4 7-6(4) Facundo Bagnis (Argentina) beat Dusan Lajovic (Serbia) 6-2 7-5 Alessandro Gi
Feb 28 (Gracenote) - Results from the Acapulco International Women's Singles Round 1 matches on Tuesday 4-Monica Puig (Puerto Rico) beat Francesca Schiavone (Italy) 6-4 7-6(4)