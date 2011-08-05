(Adds new results)
Aug 4 Washington Classic men's singles second
round results from the United States on Thursday (prefix denotes
seeding)
3-Viktor Troicki (Serbia) beat 13-Kevin Anderson (South
Africa) 6-3 6-3
6-Janko Tipsarevic (Serbia) beat Grigor Dimitrov (Bulgaria)
6-4 6-2
5-Fernando Verdasco (Spain) beat 9-Nikolay Davydenko (Russia)
6-4 7-5
11-John Isner (U.S.) beat James Blake (U.S.) 7-6(0) 1-6 7-6(4)
7-Marcos Baghdatis (Cyprus) beat 12-Thomaz Bellucci (Brazil)
3-6 6-3 6-2
Radek Stepanek (Czech Republic) beat 16-Jarkko Nieminen
(Finland) 6-4 3-6 6-2
Donald Young (U.S.) beat Michael Russell (U.S.) 6-3 6-3
Round 2
6-Janko Tipsarevic (Serbia) beat Michael Berrer (Germany) 6-3
6-4
12-Thomaz Bellucci (Brazil) beat Tommy Haas (Germany) 7-6(3)
3-6 6-3
Grigor Dimitrov (Bulgaria) beat 10-Michael Llodra (France) 4-3
(Llodra retired)
7-Marcos Baghdatis (Cyprus) beat Somdev Devvarman (India) 6-2
0-6 7-5
1-Gael Monfils (France) beat Ryan Sweeting (U.S.) 6-3 7-6(3)
15-Dmitry Tursunov (Russia) beat Flavio Cipolla (Italy) 6-1
6-4
