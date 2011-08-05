Aug 4 Results from the Washington International men's singles matches on Thursday (prefix number denotes seeding).

Third Round

1-Gael Monfils (France) beat 15-Dmitry Tursunov (Russia) 6-2 7-6(9) 3-Viktor Troicki (Serbia) beat 13-Kevin Anderson (South Africa) 6-3 6-3 6-Janko Tipsarevic (Serbia) beat Grigor Dimitrov (Bulgaria) 6-4 6-2 5-Fernando Verdasco (Spain) beat 9-Nikolay Davydenko (Russia) 6-4 7-5 11-John Isner (U.S.) beat James Blake (U.S.) 7-6(0) 1-6 7-6(4) 7-Marcos Baghdatis (Cyprus) beat 12-Thomaz Bellucci (Brazil) 3-6 6-3 6-2 Radek Stepanek (Czech Republic) beat 16-Jarkko Nieminen (Finland) 6-4 3-6 6-2 Donald Young (U.S.) beat Michael Russell (U.S.) 6-3 6-3

Second Round

6-Janko Tipsarevic (Serbia) beat Michael Berrer (Germany) 6-3 6-4 12-Thomaz Bellucci (Brazil) beat Tommy Haas (Germany) 7-6(3) 3-6 6-3 Grigor Dimitrov (Bulgaria) beat 10-Michael Llodra (France) 4-3 (Llodra retired) 7-Marcos Baghdatis (Cyprus) beat Somdev Devvarman (India) 6-2 0-6 7-5 1-Gael Monfils (France) beat Ryan Sweeting (U.S.) 6-3 7-6(3) 15-Dmitry Tursunov (Russia) beat Flavio Cipolla (Italy) 6-1 6-4