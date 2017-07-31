FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 4-Tennis-Washington Open men's singles round 1 results
July 31, 2017 / 9:27 PM / 12 hours ago

UPDATE 4-Tennis-Washington Open men's singles round 1 results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    July 31 (Gracenote) - Results from the Washington Open Men's Singles Round 1 matches on Monday 
Nicolas Mahut (France) beat Thomas Fabbiano (Italy) 6-1 7-6(3)            
Yuki Bhambri (India) beat Stefan Kozlov (U.S.) 7-5 2-0 (Kozlov retired)   
Tommy Paul (U.S.) beat Casper Ruud (Norway) 3-6 7-5 3-0 (Ruud retired)    
Marius Copil (Romania) beat Sekou Bangoura (U.S.) 6-4 7-6(1)              
Lukas Lacko (Slovakia) beat Alexios Halebian (U.S.) 6-3 6-4               
Henri Laaksonen (Switzerland) beat Vasek Pospisil (Canada) 6-7(7) 6-4 6-3

