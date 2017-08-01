FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 days ago
UPDATE 3-Tennis-Washington Open men's singles round 1 results
#Brexit
#Business
#Trump
#Venezuela
#Afghanistan
#Environment
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Outspoken Prince Philip bows out of public life
uk
Outspoken Prince Philip bows out of public life
Strongman trades trump democratic deficits in 2017
market analysis
Strongman trades trump democratic deficits in 2017
Germany's long goodbye to coal despite Merkel's green push
environment
Germany's long goodbye to coal despite Merkel's green push
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Tennis News
August 1, 2017 / 12:32 AM / 2 days ago

UPDATE 3-Tennis-Washington Open men's singles round 1 results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    Aug 1 (Gracenote) - Results from the Washington Open Men's Singles Round 1 matches on Monday 
Donald Young (U.S.) beat Tim Smyczek (U.S.) 4-6 6-3 6-4                   
Daniil Medvedev (Russia) beat Reilly Opelka (U.S.) 6-7(8) 6-3 7-6(6)      
Nicolas Mahut (France) beat Thomas Fabbiano (Italy) 6-1 7-6(3)            
Yuki Bhambri (India) beat Stefan Kozlov (U.S.) 7-5 2-0 (Kozlov retired)   
Tommy Paul (U.S.) beat Casper Ruud (Norway) 3-6 7-5 3-0 (Ruud retired)    
Guido Pella (Argentina) beat Ramkumar Ramanathan (India) 6-4 6-1          
Jared Donaldson (U.S.) beat Dudi Sela (Israel) 6-7(6) 6-4 6-3             
Marius Copil (Romania) beat Sekou Bangoura (U.S.) 6-4 7-6(1)              
Lukas Lacko (Slovakia) beat Alexios Halebian (U.S.) 6-3 6-4               
Henri Laaksonen (Switzerland) beat Vasek Pospisil (Canada) 6-7(7) 6-4 6-3

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.