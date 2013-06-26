Tennis-Top seed Svitolina out of Malaysian Open with leg injury
March 1 Defending champion Elina Svitolina withdrew from the Malaysian Open with a leg injury ahead of her second round match against Nao Hibino on Wednesday.
June 26 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Wimbledon Men's Singles Round 2 matches on Wednesday Sergiy Stakhovsky (Ukraine) beat 3-Roger Federer (Switzerland) 6-7(5) 7-6(5) 7-5 7-6(5) 22-Juan Monaco (Argentina) beat Rajeev Ram (U.S.) 5-7 6-2 6-4 6-2 Jurgen Melzer (Austria) beat Julian Reister (Germany) 3-6 7-6(2) 7-6(5) 6-2 2-Andy Murray (Britain) beat Lu Yen-Hsun (Taiwan) 6-3 6-3 7-5 32-Tommy Robredo (Spain) beat Nicolas Mahut (France) 7-6(3) 6-1 7-6(5) 20-Mikhail Youzhny (Russia) beat Vasek Pospisil (Canada) 6-2 6-7(3) 7-6(7) 3-6 6-4 Ernests Gulbis (Latvia) beat 6-Jo-Wilfried Tsonga (France) 3-6 6-3 6-3 0-0 (Tsonga retired) Fernando Verdasco (Spain) beat 31-Julien Benneteau (France) 7-6(1) 7-6(4) 6-4 15-Nicolas Almagro (Spain) beat Guillaume Rufin (France) 7-5 6-7(6) 6-3 6-4 25-Benoit Paire (France) beat Stephane Robert (France) 6-4 7-5 6-4 Kenny De Schepper (France) beat 10-Marin Cilic (Croatia)WO Dustin Brown (Germany) beat Lleyton Hewitt (Australia) 6-4 6-4 6-7(3) 6-2 Viktor Troicki (Serbia) beat Andrey Kuznetsov (Russia) 6-4 6-3 6-4 24-Jerzy Janowicz (Poland) beat Radek Stepanek (Czech Republic) 6-2 5-3 (Stepanek retired) Lukasz Kubot (Poland) beat Steve Darcis (Belgium)WO Adrian Mannarino (France) beat 18-John Isner (U.S.) 1-1 (Isner retired)
March 1 (Gracenote) - Results from the Malaysian Open Women's Singles Round 2 matches on Wednesday Lesley Kerkhove (Netherlands) beat Sabina Sharipova (Uzbekistan) 6-4 6-4 Zhang Kailin (China) beat Risa Ozaki (Japan) 6-2 6-4 Nao Hibino (Japan) beat 1-Elina Svitolina (Ukraine) walkover
March 1 (Gracenote) - Results from the Acapulco International Men's Singles Round 1 matches on Tuesday Juan Martin Del Potro (Argentina) beat Frances Tiafoe (U.S.) 6-4 3-6 7-6(1) 2-Rafa Nadal (Spain) beat Mischa Zverev (Germany) 6-4 6-3 1-Novak Djokovic (Serbia) beat Martin Klizan (Slovakia) 6-3 7-6(4) Yoshihito Nishioka (Japan) beat 7-Jack Sock (U.S.) 3-6 6-2 6-1 4-Dominic Thiem (Austria) beat Gilles Simon (France) 7-6(7) 6-3