Tennis-Ill Kyrgios pulls out of quarterfinal clash with Federer
March 17 Nick Kyrgios has pulled out of his much anticipated quarterfinal showdown with Roger Federer at the BNP Paribas Open on Friday with suspected food poisoning.
June 25 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Wimbledon Men's Doubles Round 1 matches on Wednesday Feliciano Lopez/Jurgen Melzer (Spain/Austria) beat Alex Bolt/Andrew Whittington (Australia) 7-5 3-6 6-3 6-2 Dustin Brown/Jan-Lennard Struff (Germany) beat Ken Skupski/Neal Skupski (Britain) 5-7 6-3 6-4 6-2 15-Juan Sebastian Cabal/Marcin Matkowski (Colombia/Poland) beat Marcelo Demoliner/Purav Raja (Brazil/India) 6-2 6-4 6-4 14-Jamie Murray/John Peers (Britain/Australia) beat Daniel Evans/James Ward (Britain) 6-2 6-4 6-4
March 17 (Gracenote) - Fixtures from the La Liga matches on Friday Friday, March 17 (GMT) Las Palmas v Villarreal (1945) Saturday, March 18 (GMT) Eibar v Espanyol (1200) Athletic Club v Real Madrid (1515) Alaves v Real Sociedad (1730) Real Betis v Osasuna (1945) Sunday, March 19 (GMT) Leganes v Malaga (1100) Atletico Madrid v Sevilla (1515) Deportivo Coruna v Celta Vigo (1730) Sporting Gijon v Gr
March 17 (Gracenote) - Fixtures from the Scottish Premiership matches on Friday Saturday, March 18 (GMT) Aberdeen v Hearts (1215) Inverness Caledonian Thistle v Ross County (1500) Kilmarnock v Partick Thistle (1500) Motherwell v St. Johnstone (1500) Rangers v Hamilton Academical (1500) Sunday, March 19 (GMT) Dundee v Celtic (1230)