Tennis-Federer says he will probably rest until French Open
April 2 Miami Open winner Roger Federer said on Sunday he will probably skip the upcoming European clay court season except for the French Open.
June 30 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Wimbledon Men's Singles Round 1 matches on Tuesday 20-Roberto Bautista (Spain) beat Ruben Bemelmans (Belgium) 6-1 6-3 7-6(6) Benoit Paire (France) beat Mikhail Youzhny (Russia) 6-4 6-4 6-3
April 2 Roger Federer clinched his 91st career title when he beat rival Rafa Nadal 6-3 6-4 in the Miami Open final on Sunday.