Tennis-Wimbledon round-up from day five
LONDON, July 7 Round-up of day five at the Wimbledon championships on Friday:
July 6 (Gracenote) - Results from the Wimbledon Men's Singles Round 2 matches on Thursday Sebastian Ofner (Austria) beat 17-Jack Sock (U.S.) 6-3 6-4 3-6 2-6 6-2 25-Albert Ramos (Spain) beat Andrey Rublev (Russia) 7-5 6-7(6) 4-6 6-3 6-4 Jared Donaldson (U.S.) beat 32-Paolo Lorenzi (Italy) 6-4 7-6(0) 6-7(0) 6-2 3-Roger Federer (Switzerland) beat Dusan Lajovic (Serbia) 7-6(0) 6-3 6-2 10-Alexander Zverev (Germany) beat Frances Tiafoe (U.S.) 6-3 6-4 6-3 6-Milos Raonic (Canada) beat Mikhail Youzhny (Russia) 3-6 7-6(7) 6-4 7-5 11-Tomas Berdych (Czech Republic) beat Ryan Harrison (U.S.) 6-4 6-3 6-7(8) 6-3 8-Dominic Thiem (Austria) beat Gilles Simon (France) 5-7 6-4 6-2 6-4 Adrian Mannarino (France) beat Yuichi Sugita (Japan) 6-1 5-7 4-6 7-6(2) 6-2 Ernests Gulbis (Latvia) beat 29-Juan Martin del Potro (Argentina) 6-4 6-4 7-6(3) Dudi Sela (Israel) beat 23-John Isner (U.S.) 6-7(5) 7-6(5) 5-7 7-6(5) 6-3 15-Gael Monfils (France) beat Kyle Edmund (Britain) 7-6(1) 6-4 6-4 27-Mischa Zverev (Germany) beat Mikhail Kukushkin (Kazakhstan) 6-1 6-2 2-6 3-6 6-4 2-Novak Djokovic (Serbia) beat Adam Pavlasek (Czech Republic) 6-2 6-2 6-1 13-Grigor Dimitrov (Bulgaria) beat Marcos Baghdatis (Cyprus) 6-3 6-2 6-1 David Ferrer (Spain) beat Steve Darcis (Belgium) 3-0 (Darcis retired)
LONDON, July 7 Andy Murray came through a thrilling encounter against Italian showman Fabio Fognini to book his spot in the fourth round of Wimbledon with a 6-2 4-6 6-1 7-5 victory on Friday.
July 7 (Gracenote) - Results from the Wimbledon Men's Singles Round 3 matches on Friday 1-Andy Murray (Britain) beat 28-Fabio Fognini (Italy) 6-2 4-6 6-1 7-5 Kevin Anderson (South Africa) beat Ruben Bemelmans (Belgium) 7-6(3) 6-4 7-6(3) 4-Rafa Nadal (Spain) beat 30-Karen Khachanov (Russia) 6-1 6-4 7-6(3) Benoit Paire (France) beat Jerzy Janowicz (Poland) 6-2 7-6(3) 6-3 7-Marin Cilic (Croatia) beat 26-Steve Johnson (U.S.) 6-4 7-6(3) 6-4 18-Robe