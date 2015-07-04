Tennis-Lucic-Baroni beats Radwanska for second time this year
March 25 Polish fifth seed Agnieszka Radwanska was the highest women's casualty at the Miami Open on Saturday, blown away for the second time this year by Croatian Mirjana Lucic-Baroni.
July 4 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Wimbledon Men's Singles Round 3 matches on Saturday 3-Andy Murray (Britain) beat 25-Andreas Seppi (Italy) 6-2 6-2 1-6 6-1 6-Tomas Berdych (Czech Republic) beat Pablo Andujar (Spain) 4-6 6-0 6-3 7-6(3) Vasek Pospisil (Canada) beat James Ward (Britain) 6-4 3-6 2-6 6-3 8-6 23-Ivo Karlovic (Croatia) beat 13-Jo-Wilfried Tsonga (France) 7-6(3) 4-6 7-6(2) 7-6(9) 2-Roger Federer (Switzerland) beat Samuel Groth (Australia) 6-4 6-4 6-7(5) 6-2 9-Marin Cilic (Croatia) beat 17-John Isner (U.S.) 7-6(4) 6-7(6) 6-4 6-7(4) 12-10 22-Viktor Troicki (Serbia) beat Dustin Brown (Germany) 6-4 7-6(3) 4-6 6-3 20-Roberto Bautista (Spain) beat Nikoloz Basilashvili (Georgia) 7-6(4) 6-0 6-1 12-Gilles Simon (France) beat 18-Gael Monfils (France) 3-6 6-3 7-6(6) 2-6 6-2
March 26 (Gracenote) - Results from the Miami Men's Singles Round 2 matches on Saturday 29-Juan Martin Del Potro (Argentina) beat Robin Haase (Netherlands) 6-2 6-4 4-Roger Federer (Switzerland) beat Frances Tiafoe (U.S.) 7-6(2) 6-3 16-Alexander Zverev (Germany) beat Lu Yen-Hsun (Taiwan) 6-0 6-3 18-John Isner (U.S.) beat Thomaz Bellucci (Brazil) 7-5 7-6(5) Malek Jaziri (Tunisia) beat 31-Feliciano Lopez (Spain) 6-3 4-6 6-3 Ad