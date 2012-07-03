Tennis-Delray Beach International men's singles semifinal results
Feb 25 (Gracenote) - Results from the Delray Beach International Men's Singles Semifinal matches on Saturday 3-Jack Sock (U.S.) beat Donald Young (U.S.) 6-4 7-6(2)
July 3 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Wimbledon men's singles fourth round matches on Tuesday (prefix denotes seeding). 5-Jo-Wilfried Tsonga (France) beat 10-Mardy Fish (U.S.) 4-6 7-6(4) 6-4 6-4 27-Philipp Kohlschreiber (Germany) beat Brian Baker (U.S.) 6-1 7-6(4) 6-3 7-David Ferrer (Spain) beat 9-Juan Martin Del Potro (Argentina) 6-3 6-2 6-3 31-Florian Mayer (Germany) beat 18-Richard Gasquet (France) 6-3 6-1 3-6 6-2 4-Andy Murray (Britain) beat 16-Marin Cilic (Croatia) 7-5 6-2 6-3
DUBAI, Feb 25 Seventh seed Elina Svitolina overpowered former world number one Caroline Wozniacki 6-4 6-2 to claim the Dubai Open on Saturday, the sixth, and biggest, title of her career.
Feb 25 Jo-Wilfried Tsonga stayed on course for a second successive title as he knocked out Australia's defending champion Nick Kyrgios 7-6(5) 2-6 6-4 to reach the Marseille Open final on Saturday.