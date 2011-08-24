RALEIGH, North Carolina Aug 22 American Andy
Roddick romped past lucky loser Edouard Roger-Vasselin 6-2 6-4
to reach the third round of the Winston-Salem Open on Tuesday,
and get his U.S. Open preparations back on track.
Roddick, the 2003 U.S. Open champion, has seen his buildup
to the season's final grand slam interrupted by an abdominal
injury, but showed no signs of rust speeding past his French
opponent in 73 minutes.
Ranked 21 and outside the world top 20 for the first time
since 2001, Roddick has played just one event since Wimbledon
losing his opening match last week at Cincinnati.
But the American looked in vintage form blasting 11 aces
past Roger-Vasselin and completed the match without facing a
break point.
Unlike the WTA event in New Haven, Connecticut, which had
play halted by the 5.9 magnitude earthquake that rattled the
eastern seaboard of the United States, the Winston-Salem carried
on without interruption.
Ukrainian third seed Alexandr Dolgopolov was an easy 6-4 6-4
winner over Argentine Carlos Berlocq while fourth seed American
John Isner eased past Israeli Dudi Sela 7-6 6-2.
It was also smooth passage into the third round for Nikolai
Davydenko, the fifth seeded Russian rolling over American
qualifier Michael Russell 6-2 6-2 while seventh seed Juan Monaco
of Argentina stopped Germany's Tobias Kamke 7-5 6-0.
Ukrainian number nine Sergiy Stakhovsky saw off Kazakhstan's
Andrei Golubev 6-1 2-6 6-4 while 10th seeded Dutchman Robin
Haase, the ATP Tour's comeback player of the year, swept past
American James Blake 6-4 6-1.
The second round was not without a few surprises, Belgian
Steve Darcis upsetting 11th seed Dmitry Tursunov 3-6 6-1 6-3
while Japan's Kei Nishikori was a 7-6 6-2 winner over 12th
seeded Spaniard Pablo Andujar and Frenchman Julien Benneteau
beat 16th seed Russian Igor Kunitsyn 6-3 6-1.
