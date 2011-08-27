RALEIGH, North Carolina Aug 26 Fourth
seed John Isner gave himself the perfect U.S. Open boost by
upsetting fellow American Andy Roddick 7-6 6-4 in a slug-fest
between two big servers in the Winston-Salem Open semi-finals on
Friday.
The towering Isner came from 1-3 down in the second set to
beat top-seeded Roddick in just over 90 minutes and will take on
French qualifier Julien Benneteau in Saturday's final.
Benneteau fought back in a wildly fluctuating encounter to
beat 10th-seeded Dutchman Robin Haase 3-6 7-6 7-6, saving two
match points in the final-set tiebreak which he clinched 8-6.
Isner, who grew up in nearby Greensboro, was delighted to
beat Roddick in front of his hometown fans and reach his third
ATP World Tour final this year.
"It's such an important event for me," the six-foot
nine-inch American told reporters after unleashing eight aces
and winning 61 percent of points on his second serve. "I
definitely wanted to do well here.
"I want to go up to New York (for the U.S. Open) with some
momentum and that's what I have right now.
"I was flat out just luckier than he was in the first set,"
added Isner, who won the tiebreak 9-7. "After the first three
games of the second set, I was able to regroup."
Roddick, whose buildup to the U.S. Open had been interrupted
by an abdominal muscle injury, was disappointed with the result
but overall happy after playing four consecutive matches this
week.
"I'm sad because I feel like I played the better first set
but he definitely played better in the second set," said the
2003 U.S. Open champion, who held a 3-1 advantage in previous
career meetings with Isner.
"But I haven't played four matches in a week since February
or March, so I think this week served its purpose for me as far
as preparation for the U.S. Open."
The season's final grand slam starts at Flushing Meadows in
New York on Monday.
