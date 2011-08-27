NEW YORK Aug 27 American John Isner, battling against the wild weather as much as his opponent, beat unseeded Julien Benneteau of France 4-6 6-3 6-4 in North Carolina on Saturday to claim his second title in six weeks.

Fourth seed Isner, a towering player who relies heavily on his serve, initially struggled to find his range in the Winston-Salem Open final because of high winds brought about by Hurricane Irene.

He lost the opening set but adjusted his game and, once he found his rhythm, was able to take control.

Isner totalled 18 aces as he captured his third career title and his second in as many months after winning at Rhode Island in July.

"A lot of times in the wind you have to play to a big margin in the court and not to the lines. I was trying to hit the lines too much (early on)," he said.

"I started to be more aggressive in the second set. I told myself to get my intensity up.

"If I am holding my serve easily, then to get ahead in my opponent's service games puts them under pressure," Isner added.

