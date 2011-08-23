Aug 22 Winston-Salem Open men's
singles results on Monday (Prefix denotes seeding, * denotes new
result).
Second round
*Igor Andreev (Russia) beat 2-Juergen Melzer (Austria) 7-5 6-3
8-Marcos Baghdatis (Cyprus) beat Ryan Sweeting (U.S.) 7-5 6-1
First round
*Ryan Harrison (U.S.) beat Victor Hanescu (Romania) 1-6 6-3 6-4
*Andrey Golubev (Kazakhstan) beat Maximo Gonzalez (Argentina)
6-2 4-6 6-4
*Blaz Kavcic (Slovenia) beat Lleyton Hewitt (Australia) 6-4
7-6(3)
*Edouard Roger-Vasselin (France) beat Lukas Rosol (Czech
Republic) 7-6(5) 2-6 7-6(4)
*Michael Russell (U.S.) beat Adrian Mannarino (France) 6-4
6-7(3) 6-2
Denis Istomin (Uzbekistan) beat Matthias Bachinger (Germany)
7-6(1) 6-1
Dudi Sela (Israel) beat Filippo Volandri (Italy) 6-3 6-2
Julien Benneteau (France) beat Ricardo Mello (Brazil) 6-1 6-3
Kei Nishikori (Japan) beat Gilles Muller (Luxembourg) 1-6 6-4
7-6(5)
Steve Darcis (Belgium) beat Frederico Gil (Portugal) 3-6 6-3
6-4
Carlos Berlocq (Argentina) beat Andreas Haider-Maurer
(Austria) 7-5 4-1 (Haider-Maurer retired)
