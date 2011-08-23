Aug 22 Winston-Salem Open men's singles results on Monday (Prefix denotes seeding, * denotes new result).

Second round *Igor Andreev (Russia) beat 2-Juergen Melzer (Austria) 7-5 6-3 8-Marcos Baghdatis (Cyprus) beat Ryan Sweeting (U.S.) 7-5 6-1

First round *Ryan Harrison (U.S.) beat Victor Hanescu (Romania) 1-6 6-3 6-4 *Andrey Golubev (Kazakhstan) beat Maximo Gonzalez (Argentina) 6-2 4-6 6-4 *Blaz Kavcic (Slovenia) beat Lleyton Hewitt (Australia) 6-4 7-6(3) *Edouard Roger-Vasselin (France) beat Lukas Rosol (Czech Republic) 7-6(5) 2-6 7-6(4) *Michael Russell (U.S.) beat Adrian Mannarino (France) 6-4 6-7(3) 6-2 Denis Istomin (Uzbekistan) beat Matthias Bachinger (Germany) 7-6(1) 6-1 Dudi Sela (Israel) beat Filippo Volandri (Italy) 6-3 6-2 Julien Benneteau (France) beat Ricardo Mello (Brazil) 6-1 6-3 Kei Nishikori (Japan) beat Gilles Muller (Luxembourg) 1-6 6-4 7-6(5) Steve Darcis (Belgium) beat Frederico Gil (Portugal) 3-6 6-3 6-4 Carlos Berlocq (Argentina) beat Andreas Haider-Maurer (Austria) 7-5 4-1 (Haider-Maurer retired)

