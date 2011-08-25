Tennis-Murray to return to Davis Cup action against France
LONDON, Feb 9 Britain's world number one Andy Murray will play against France in the Davis Cup quarter-finals in April after missing the first-round victory against Canada last weekend.
Aug 24 Winston-Salem Open men's singles third round results from North Carolina on Wednesday (prefix denotes seeding. * denotes new result) * 7-Juan Monaco (Argentina) beat Kei Nishikori (Japan) 6-0 6-3
1-Andy Roddick (U.S.) beat 15-Santiago Giraldo (Colombia) 6-1 6-3
8-Marcos Baghdatis (Cyprus) beat Steve Darcis (Belgium) 7-5 6-0
4-John Isner (U.S.) beat 13-Jarkko Nieminen (Finland) 7-6(4) 6-2
10-Robin Haase (Netherlands) beat Pierre-Ludovic Duclos (Canada) 6-4 7-5
3-Alexandr Dolgopolov (Ukraine) beat 14-Grigor Dimitrov (Bulgaria) 6-4 1-6 7-6(7)
Julien Benneteau (France) beat Igor Andreev (Russia) 2-6 6-1 7-6(5)
9-Sergiy Stakhovsky (Ukraine) beat 5-Nikolay Davydenko (Russia) 6-4 6-4 (Compiled by Infostrada Sports; Editing by Greg Stutchbury; To comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
Feb 9 (Gracenote) - Results from the Sofia Open Men's Singles Round 2 matches on Thursday 3-Grigor Dimitrov (Bulgaria) beat Jerzy Janowicz (Poland) 4-6 6-3 7-5 Steve Darcis (Belgium) beat Andreas Seppi (Italy) 6-3 7-5 Nikoloz Basilashvili (Georgia) beat 1-Dominic Thiem (Austria) 6-4 6-4 9-Viktor Troicki (Serbia) beat Robin Haase (Netherlands) 2-6 6-4 7-6(3) 8-Martin Klizan (Slovakia) beat Daniel Brands (Germany) 7-6(3) 6-2 5-Gilles Muller (Luxembourg) beat Mikhai
MADRID, Feb 9 Rafael Nadal has withdrawn from next week's Rotterdam Open after being advised by doctors to rest, he said on Thursday.