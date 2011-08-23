RALEIGH, North Carolina Aug 22 Russian Igor
Andreev opened the Winston-Salem Open with an upset, blasting
by second seeded Austrian Jurgen Melzer 7-5 6-3 on Monday to
reach the second round of ATP Tour's newest tournament.
With most of the top players taking the week off ahead of
the Aug. 29-Sept. 11 U.S. Open, 79th ranked Andreev grabbed the
spotlight by brushing aside the 17th ranked Melzer to notch his
first win since Wimbledon.
The loss added to a miserable North American hard court
campaign for Melzer, who also fell at the first hurdle in
Washington and last week in Cincinnati.
After first round exits in Montreal and Cincinnati, eighth
seeded Cyprian Marcos Baghdatis got his season back on track
with routine 7-5 6-1 win over American Ryan Sweeting.
Frenchman Julien Benneteau was also an easy winner rolling
over Brazil's Ricardo Mello 6-1 6-3.
