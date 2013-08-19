Tennis-Djokovic has lost his edge, says former mentor Pilic
BELGRADE, March 4 Novak Djokovic has lost the tenacity which enabled him to rule men's tennis for a number of years, former mentor Niki Pilic said on Saturday.
Aug 19 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Winston-Salem Open Men's Singles Round 1 matches on Sunday Mardy Fish (U.S.) beat Evgeny Donskoy (Russia) 6-3 3-6 6-1 Guillermo Garcia-Lopez (Spain) beat Grega Zemlja (Slovenia) 6-1 4-6 6-1 Robin Haase (Netherlands) beat Adrian Mannarino (France) 6-3 6-3 Alex Bogomolov Jr (Russia) beat Victor Hanescu (Romania) 6-3 6-4 Lu Yen-Hsun (Taiwan) beat Romain Bogaerts (Belgium) 6-1 6-1
March 4 World number one Andy Murray won his first title of 2017 with a 6-3 6-2 victory over unseeded Spaniard Fernando Verdasco in the Dubai Tennis Championships final on Saturday.
March 4 (Gracenote) - Result from the Dubai Championships Men's Singles Final on Saturday 1-Andy Murray (Britain) beat Fernando Verdasco (Spain) 6-3 6-2