Aug 20 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Winston-Salem Open Men's Singles matches on Monday Round 2 Robin Haase (Netherlands) beat 12-Lukas Rosol (Czech Republic) 6-4 3-6 7-5 Lu Yen-Hsun (Taiwan) beat 16-Pablo Andujar (Spain) 6-4 6-3 6-Sam Querrey (U.S.) beat Guillermo Garcia-Lopez (Spain) 4-6 6-3 6-4 Round 1 Tim Smyczek (U.S.) beat Michael Russell (U.S.) 6-4 6-7(6) 6-4 Guillaume Rufin (France) beat Denis Istomin (Uzbekistan) 6-4 3-6 6-3 Thiemo de Bakker (Netherlands) beat Igor Sijsling (Netherlands) 3-6 6-4 6-4 James Blake (U.S.) beat Rhyne Williams (U.S.) 6-1 7-5 Roberto Bautista (Spain) beat Frederik Nielsen (Denmark) 6-1 6-3 Nicolas Mahut (France) beat Lukasz Kubot (Poland) 6-3 6-1 Guido Pella (Argentina) beat Leonardo Mayer (Argentina) 7-6(5) 7-6(4) Daniel Gimeno-Traver (Spain) beat Edouard Roger-Vasselin (France) 7-6(6) 7-6(5) Ricardas Berankis (Lithuania) beat Kenny De Schepper (France) 7-6(3) 6-4 David Goffin (Belgium) beat Jack Sock (U.S.) 4-6 6-3 1-0 (Sock retired) Steve Johnson (U.S.) beat Bobby Reynolds (U.S.) 6-1 6-2