Tennis-Top seed Svitolina out of Malaysian Open with leg injury
March 1 Defending champion Elina Svitolina withdrew from the Malaysian Open with a leg injury ahead of her second round match against Nao Hibino on Wednesday.
Aug 20 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Winston-Salem Open Men's Singles Round 2 matches on Tuesday Steve Johnson (U.S.) beat 2-Andreas Seppi (Italy) 6-7(5) 6-4 7-5 10-Alexandr Dolgopolov (Ukraine) beat Daniel Gimeno-Traver (Spain) 4-6 6-1 6-4 9-Jurgen Melzer (Austria) beat Thiemo de Bakker (Netherlands) 7-5 6-7(4) 4-2 (De Bakker retired) 7-Fernando Verdasco (Spain) beat Tim Smyczek (U.S.) 3-6 6-3 6-3 5-Benoit Paire (France) beat James Blake (U.S.) 7-6(9) 2-6 6-3 13-Dmitry Tursunov (Russia) beat David Goffin (Belgium) 4-6 7-5 6-1 Roberto Bautista (Spain) beat 14-Martin Klizan (Slovakia) 6-4 6-1 8-Juan Monaco (Argentina) beat Nicolas Mahut (France) 6-7(4) 6-3 6-4 11-Jarkko Nieminen (Finland) beat Mardy Fish (U.S.) 7-5 6-7(3) 3-2 (Fish retired) Alex Bogomolov Jr (Russia) beat Joao Sousa (Portugal) 6-4 6-1 Ricardas Berankis (Lithuania) beat Denis Kudla (U.S.) 6-4 6-4
March 1 (Gracenote) - Results from the Malaysian Open Women's Singles Round 2 matches on Wednesday Lesley Kerkhove (Netherlands) beat Sabina Sharipova (Uzbekistan) 6-4 6-4 Zhang Kailin (China) beat Risa Ozaki (Japan) 6-2 6-4 Nao Hibino (Japan) beat 1-Elina Svitolina (Ukraine) walkover
March 1 (Gracenote) - Results from the Acapulco International Men's Singles Round 1 matches on Tuesday Juan Martin Del Potro (Argentina) beat Frances Tiafoe (U.S.) 6-4 3-6 7-6(1) 2-Rafa Nadal (Spain) beat Mischa Zverev (Germany) 6-4 6-3 1-Novak Djokovic (Serbia) beat Martin Klizan (Slovakia) 6-3 7-6(4) Yoshihito Nishioka (Japan) beat 7-Jack Sock (U.S.) 3-6 6-2 6-1 4-Dominic Thiem (Austria) beat Gilles Simon (France) 7-6(7) 6-3