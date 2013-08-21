Tennis-ITF backs switch to three-set Davis Cup matches
LONDON, March 9 Davis Cup matches are set to be played as best of three sets instead of five in future as part of reforms endorsed by the International Tennis Federation (ITF) on Thursday.
Aug 21 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Winston-Salem Open Men's Singles Round 2 matches on Tuesday 4-Tommy Robredo (Spain) beat Guillaume Rufin (France) 7-6(5) 4-6 6-3 15-Gael Monfils (France) beat Guido Pella (Argentina) 6-2 6-2 Steve Johnson (U.S.) beat 2-Andreas Seppi (Italy) 6-7(5) 6-4 7-5 10-Alexandr Dolgopolov (Ukraine) beat Daniel Gimeno-Traver (Spain) 4-6 6-1 6-4 9-Jurgen Melzer (Austria) beat Thiemo de Bakker (Netherlands) 7-5 6-7(4) 4-2 (De Bakker retired) 7-Fernando Verdasco (Spain) beat Tim Smyczek (U.S.) 3-6 6-3 6-3 5-Benoit Paire (France) beat James Blake (U.S.) 7-6(9) 2-6 6-3 13-Dmitry Tursunov (Russia) beat David Goffin (Belgium) 4-6 7-5 6-1 Roberto Bautista (Spain) beat 14-Martin Klizan (Slovakia) 6-4 6-1 8-Juan Monaco (Argentina) beat Nicolas Mahut (France) 6-7(4) 6-3 6-4 11-Jarkko Nieminen (Finland) beat Mardy Fish (U.S.) 7-5 6-7(3) 3-2 (Fish retired) Alex Bogomolov Jr (Russia) beat Joao Sousa (Portugal) 6-4 6-1 Ricardas Berankis (Lithuania) beat Denis Kudla (U.S.) 6-4 6-4
LONDON, March 9 Davis Cup matches are set to be played as best of three sets instead of five in future as part of reforms endorsed by the International Tennis Federation (ITF) on Thursday.
March 9 (Gracenote) - Results from the Indian Wells Women's Singles Round 1 matches on Wednesday Madison Brengle (U.S.) beat Tatjana Maria (Germany) 6-4 6-2 Jelena Ostapenko (Latvia) beat Danka Kovinic (Montenegro) 6-4 2-6 7-6(3) Monica Niculescu (Romania) beat Sorana Cirstea (Romania) 4-6 6-3 6-1 Heather Watson (Britain) beat Nicole Gibbs (U.S.) 4-6 6-2 6-2 Sara Errani (Italy) beat Mandy Minella (Luxembourg) 1-6 6-4 7-5 Evgeniya
March 8 (Gracenote) - Results from the Indian Wells Women's Singles Round 1 matches on Wednesday Jelena Ostapenko (Latvia) beat Danka Kovinic (Montenegro) 6-4 2-6 7-6(3) Monica Niculescu (Romania) beat Sorana Cirstea (Romania) 4-6 6-3 6-1 Heather Watson (Britain) beat Nicole Gibbs (U.S.) 4-6 6-2 6-2 Kirsten Flipkens (Belgium) beat Catherine Bellis (U.S.) 4-6 6-1 6-4 Johanna Larsson (Sweden) beat Camila Giorgi (Italy) 7-6(3) 6-3