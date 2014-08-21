Aug 21 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Winston-Salem Open Men's Singles Round 3 matches on Wednesday 1-John Isner (U.S.) beat 13-Mikhail Kukushkin (Kazakhstan) 6-1 7-6(3) Sam Querrey (U.S.) beat 2-Kevin Anderson (South Africa) 7-6(4) 6-4 7-Lukas Rosol (Czech Republic) beat 10-Pablo Andujar (Spain) 1-6 6-2 6-2 5-Guillermo Garcia-Lopez (Spain) beat 11-Donald Young (U.S.) 6-7(4) 6-3 7-6(6) 14-Andreas Seppi (Italy) beat Nicolas Mahut (France) 6-4 7-6(7) 9-Lu Yen-Hsun (Taiwan) beat 8-Marcel Granollers (Spain) 6-1 6-2 David Goffin (Belgium) beat 15-Jarkko Nieminen (Finland) 6-4 4-6 6-4 Jerzy Janowicz (Poland) beat 12-Edouard Roger-Vasselin (France) 4-6 6-3 6-4