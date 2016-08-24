Tennis-Nadal left out of Spain Davis Cup squad
MADRID, Jan 30 Rafael Nadal has been left out of Spain's Davis Cup squad for their World Group first-round match against Croatia this weekend due to fatigue.
Aug 24 (Gracenote) - Results from the Winston-Salem Open Men's Singles Round 2 matches on Tuesday 4-Steve Johnson (U.S.) beat Lukas Rosol (Czech Republic) 6-3 6-2 Jiri Vesely (Czech Republic) beat 5-Kevin Anderson (South Africa) 7-6(5) 6-4 2-Roberto Bautista (Spain) beat Aljaz Bedene (Britain) 4-6 6-3 6-3 Bjorn Fratangelo (U.S.) beat 11-Paolo Lorenzi (Italy) 4-6 6-2 6-3 Diego Schwartzman (Argentina) beat 7-Gilles Simon (France) 7-6(2) 6-1 16-Pablo Carreno (Spain) beat Jan-Lennard Struff (Germany) 6-4 7-5 15-Fernando Verdasco (Spain) beat Taylor Fritz (U.S.) 3-6 6-3 6-2 9-Viktor Troicki (Serbia) beat Kyle Edmund (Britain) 6-3 7-5 Lu Yen-Hsun (Taiwan) beat 10-Joao Sousa (Portugal) 6-2 6-4 6-Sam Querrey (U.S.) beat Guillermo Garcia-Lopez (Spain) 6-3 6-7(5) 7-5 14-Marcos Baghdatis (Cyprus) beat Donald Young (U.S.) 6-4 4-6 6-4 John Millman (Australia) beat 8-Albert Ramos (Spain) 4-6 7-5 6-3 3-Pablo Cuevas (Uruguay) beat Malek Jaziri (Tunisia) 7-5 6-1
MADRID, Jan 30 Rafael Nadal has been left out of Spain's Davis Cup squad for their World Group first-round match against Croatia this weekend due to fatigue.
MELBOURNE, Jan 30 In his darkest moments last year when he doubted if he would ever get back to full fitness following his knee injury, Roger Federer clung on to one thought -- he still had the game to maybe sneak another grand slam title.
Jan 30 (Gracenote) - Standings from the ATP Tour singles Points 1 (1) Andy Murray(Britain) 11540 2 (2) Novak Djokovic(Serbia) 9825 3 (4) Stanislas Wawrinka(Switzerland) 5695 4 (3) Milos Raonic(Canada) 4930 5 (5) Kei Nishikori(Japan) 4830 6 (9) Rafa Nadal(Spain) 4385 7 (7) Marin Cilic(Croatia) 35