Tennis-Federer says he will probably rest until French Open
April 2 Miami Open winner Roger Federer said on Sunday he will probably skip the upcoming European clay court season except for the French Open.
Aug 26 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Winston-Salem Open Men's Singles Round 3 matches on Wednesday Lu Yen-Hsun (Taiwan) beat Chung Hyeon (South Korea) 7-6(1) 1-6 7-5 2-Kevin Anderson (South Africa) beat 16-Jerzy Janowicz (Poland) 7-6(2) 6-4 Pablo Carreno (Spain) beat Simone Bolelli (Italy) 6-4 4-6 6-1 Pierre-Hugues Herbert (France) beat Aljaz Bedene (Britain) 6-3 6-0 6-Thomaz Bellucci (Brazil) beat 11-Jiri Vesely (Czech Republic) 6-1 6-7(7) 6-4 Malek Jaziri (Tunisia) beat 15-Teymuraz Gabashvili (Russia) 7-5 6-4 8-Borna Coric (Croatia) beat Diego Schwartzman (Argentina) 6-2 6-1
April 2 Roger Federer clinched his 91st career title when he beat rival Rafa Nadal 6-3 6-4 in the Miami Open final on Sunday.