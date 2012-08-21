Aug 21 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Winston-Salem Open Men's Singles matches on Monday
Round 2
5-Andy Roddick(U.S.) beat James Blake(U.S.)7-6(6) 7-6(6)
David Goffin(Belgium) beat 10-Viktor Troicki(Serbia)3-6 6-4 7-5
Round 1
Robin Haase(Netherlands) beat Nikolay Davydenko(Russia)6-2 6-3
Ernests Gulbis(Latvia) beat Carlos Berlocq(Argentina)6-4 7-5
Sergiy Stakhovsky(Ukraine) beat Gilles Muller(Luxembourg)7-6(4) 6-4
Donald Young(U.S.) beat Leonardo Mayer(Argentina)4-6 6-3 6-2
Benjamin Becker(Germany) beat Tatsuma Ito(Japan)6-3 4-6 6-2
Michael McClune(U.S.) beat Alejandro Falla(Colombia)6-1 6-4
Lukasz Kubot(Poland) beat Tommy Robredo(Spain)6-1 2-6 6-2
Lu Yen-Hsun(Taiwan) beat Lukas Lacko(Slovakia)6-3 7-6(3)
Thomaz Bellucci(Brazil) beat Marcos Baghdatis(Cyprus)7-5 3-1 (Baghdatis retired)
Martin Klizan(Slovakia) beat Benoit Paire(France)6-2 7-6(4)