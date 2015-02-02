Tennis-Nadal powers past Fognini into Miami Open final
March 31 Rafa Nadal rolled by unseeded Italian Fabio Fognini 6-1 7-5 on Friday to reach his fifth Miami Open final and a potential rematch of the Australian Open decider with Roger Federer.
Feb 2 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Zagreb Indoors Men's Singles Round 1 matches on Monday Sergiy Stakhovsky (Ukraine) beat Borna Coric (Croatia) 6-2 6-4 Ricardas Berankis (Lithuania) beat Lukas Lacko (Slovakia) 6-0 6-2
March 31 Rafa Nadal rolled by unseeded Italian Fabio Fognini 6-1 7-5 on Friday to reach his fifth Miami Open final and a potential rematch of the Australian Open decider with Roger Federer.
March 31 (Gracenote) - Results from the Miami Men's Singles Semifinal matches on Friday 5-Rafa Nadal (Spain) beat Fabio Fognini (Italy) 6-1 7-5