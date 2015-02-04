Tennis-Peerless Federer rolls on with win over del Potro
March 27 Roger Federer produced another dazzling performance on Monday, easing past Juan Martin del Potro in the third round at the Miami Open.
Feb 4 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Zagreb Indoors Men's Singles matches on Wednesday Round 2 Marcos Baghdatis (Cyprus) beat 1-Ivo Karlovic (Croatia) 3-6 7-6(5) 7-6(7) 6-Mikhail Youzhny (Russia) beat Sergiy Stakhovsky (Ukraine) 6-2 6-1 Round 1 Ivan Dodig (Croatia) beat Mate Delic (Croatia) 6-2 6-3 8-Marcel Granollers (Spain) beat Jurgen Melzer (Austria) 6-2 7-6(3) James Ward (Britain) beat Antonio Veic (Croatia) 6-2 6-4 Igor Sijsling (Netherlands) beat Frank Dancevic (Canada) 6-4 7-5
March 27 (Gracenote) - Results from the Miami Men's Singles Round 3 matches on Monday 4-Roger Federer (Switzerland) beat 29-Juan Martin Del Potro (Argentina) 6-3 6-4 Adrian Mannarino (France) beat Borna Coric (Croatia) 6-4 2-6 7-6(3) 14-Roberto Bautista (Spain) beat 22-Sam Querrey (U.S.) 3-6 6-2 6-3 10-Tomas Berdych (Czech Republic) beat 24-Gilles Muller (Luxembourg) 6-3 6-4