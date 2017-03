MIAMI, March 25 The Sony Open was locked down on Tuesday with thousands of spectators prevented from entering or leaving the sprawling tennis complex in Miami while a bomb squad was called in to investigate a suspicious package.

"Earlier this evening a suspicious package was left unattended at the front gate," the tournament said in a statement. "For the safety of the public the Miami-Dade police have set up a perimeter and cordoned off the area until the package can be secured."

(Reporting by Steve Keating in Miami. Editing by Ian Ransom)