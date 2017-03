March 26 Germany's Tommy Haas recorded the upset of the tournament when he stunned two-time defending champion Novak Djokovic 6-2 6-4 in the fourth round of the Sony Open at Miami on Tuesday.

Haas, who turns 35 on April 3, needed just 80 minutes to register his second victory over a world number one, following his upset victory against Andre Agassi in the quarter-finals of the 1999 Grand Slam Cup.

Tuesday's defeat snapped Djokovic's 14-match winning streak in the tournament as the Australian Open champion lost for just the second time this season.

The victory carried Haas into the Miami quarter-finals for the first time while he improved his head-to-head record against Djokovic to 3-4.

Haas next plays Gilles Simon after the 11th-seeded Frenchman rallied past Serbia's Janko Tipsarevic 5-7 6-2 6-2. (Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; Editing by John O'Brien)