MIAMI, March 29 Spain's David Ferrer ended German Tommy Haas's dream of reaching the Sony Open final with a 4-6 6-2 6-3 victory in Friday's semi-final.

World number five Ferrer will face the winner of Friday's other semi-final between France's Richard Gasquet and Britain's Andy Murray in Sunday's final.

The 34-year-old Haas, whose career looked close to finished after a series of injuries four years ago, beat world number one Novak Djokovic on his way to the last four and threatened another upset at Key Biscayne.

After the German clinched the first set, Ferrer turned things around in the second but trailed 3-1 in the third with Haas sensing a real chance of his first Masters Series final in 11 years.

But Ferrer fought back, taking advantage of some unforced errors from the fading German to secure the victory and his first place in a final at Miami.

Ferrer is bidding to lift his second Masters 1000 victory, having triumphed over Jerzy Janowicz in Paris last November.

The Spaniard was a beaten semi-finalist in Miami in 2005 and 2006. (Editing by Gene Cherry)